NFL Draft Ready: New York Giants, Crestron Partner for Immersive Football Hub

The New York Giants and Crestron have partnered to merge football performance with business operations driven by innovative technology. As two family-owned companies that share the same backyard, Crestron and the Giants found synergy in their organizational models and operations, culminating in a partnership that will elevate and motivate both entities.

“The Giants are a championship-caliber organization with a storied history, which means the tools and resources they leverage must meet the demands of a high-performing sports team week in and week out,” said Crestron CEO and president Dan Feldstein. “The team had a clear vision for how streamlining their processes and digitally enhancing their draft room could support their operations year-round, and Crestron is proud to support that endeavor.”

“When we discussed our individual business goals, it was clear that both of our visions for the future were aligned,” said Jessica Slenker, SVP of corporate partnerships at the New York Giants. “Being able to utilize Crestron’s innovations in our building has not only made an immediate impact on the way we work but has also energized our quest to elevate and evolve our football and business operations.”

[Los Angeles Rams, Arsenal FC Power Technology in Football]

(Image credit: Crestron | New York Giants)

As a technology partner of the Giants, Crestron worked with the team to transform the draft room—the central hub of all football operations for the team and the site of some of the most critical and transformational decisions in Giants history. The Giants Draft Room was transformed from manual magnets to Crestron-controlled displays and is now a benchmark for state-of-the-art technology integrations.

Giants director of football data and innovation, Ty Siam, worked alongside Crestron to digitize and modernize the draft room. “Working in a sports business, we are always looking to separate ourselves from the rest and gain competitive advantage by creating a collaborative and highly functional working environment. Crestron’s technology solutions have exceeded our expectations, and we could not be more thrilled to partner with Crestron,” said Siam.

“The transformation in the draft room has been incredible, but it was the planning process and implementation of the technology solutions that was most impressive,” said Giants general manager Joe Schoen. “Solutions that we thought were not possible were made possible by Crestron and it has completely streamlined and simplified our operation. To think that in years past scouts would be tediously lining up magnets on a board, and now we power on a screen and have everything we need at our touch … the modernization is invaluable.”

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

[Meet the Team That Helped Bring Super Bowl Sounds to Life]

(Image credit: Crestron | New York Giants)

Crestron control solutions and the DigitalMedia content distribution platform serve as the backbone of the draft room year-round, empowering the discussions that support the Giants through major season and off-season milestones. The transformation of this space has streamlined data analysis and made information more readily available to efficiently make calls when it matters most. A consistent approach means the team classrooms and auditorium also benefit from reliable technologies that keep the team on schedule, regardless of the task at hand.

Crestron will be the presenting sponsor of the Giants Draft Room and as such will be fully integrated into all Giants digital marketing and social media, as well as in-game video boards, pylons, and TVs. Also, Crestron will be the presenting sponsor of the Giants Mock Draft Tracker, as well as the Giants “Sights and Sounds” video feature following each Giants victory.