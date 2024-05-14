Check Out the New Outdoor Cabinets for Fiber Splicing and Management from Lynn

LYNN has launched its Fiber Rapid Deployment (FRD) System. The new custom active and passive solution cabinets are now available.

“Designed and manufactured in the USA, the Fiber Rapid Deployment (FRD) System from LYNN combines everything you need for quick and seamless fiber optic installations,” explained Charles Hoskins, VP of product development. “We combine plug-and-play connectivity with in-the-field cable management, climate control, and security and power distribution, ensuring even the largest and most complex systems deploy rapidly and operate reliably for years to come.”

LYNN’s NEMA 3 cabinet is ideal for weather-exposed outdoor and industrial indoor applications. Customizations include rack height, plinth height, and factory-installed cabling and connectivity.

The NEMA 4 cabinet is also ideal for weather-exposed outdoor and industrial indoor applications. Customizations include enhanced access control, enhanced airflow and temperature management, and factory-installed cabling and connectivity.

The NEMA 3R wall-mount cabinet is ideal for weather-exposed outdoor and industrial indoor applications. The cabinet is designed for wall and pole mounting, and features a bottom panel with three 2.5-inch conduit holes (for 2-inch conduit) and a drain hole. Customizations include enhanced airflow, temperature management, and factory-installed cabling and connectivity.

The NEMA 4 wall mount double swing cabinet is ideal for weather-exposed outdoor and industrial indoor applications. The cabinet is designed for wall and pole mounting with flexible cable management options. Customizations include rack height, cabinet depth, enhanced access control, enhanced airflow, temperature management, and factory-installed cabling and connectivity.

LYNN’s single and double bay cabinets are available in NEMA 3R and NEMA 4 ratings, making them ideal for outdoor and indoor applications. Customizations include rack height, cabinet depth, enhanced airflow and temperature management, and factory-installed cabling and connectivity.