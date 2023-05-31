LYNN Launches Fiber Management Enclosure Series

Lynn recently launched the HyperDropFOSC Series of fiber management enclosures. Now available and designed for aerial, pedestal, and underground (handhole, manhole) environments, the new line includes three enclosures (144, 288, and 576-fiber) and two splice trays (24 and 72-fiber).

The 24-fiber splice tray (pn ST-PA-24-HD) is designed for HyperDropFOCS enclosures and is compatible with CommScope FOSC A and B splice trays. It includes two installed 12 single fusion splice chips; two 6 Mass fusion splice chips; and one Splitter hold splice chip.

The 72-fiber splice tray (pn ST-PA-72-HD) is designed for HyperDropFOCS enclosures and is compatible with CommScope FOSC D splice tray. It includes six installed 12 single fusion splice chips; six 6 Mass fusion splice chips; and two Splitter hold splice chips.

Additional features and specifications include: