20 Products and Solutions that Facilitate Hybrid Collaboration in 2024: Part 1

AV/IT manufacturers pulled out all the stops to develop and bring to market a whole new wave of products and solutions to enable the demands of today’s hybrid collaboration environments. Whether the corporate enterprise, higher education, health care, government, or hospitality, end users expect robust experience and easy-to-use solutions.

This Part 1 compilation comprises 20 of the hundreds of products and solutions that enable today’s hybrid collaboration environments. Watch for Part II. High-quality microphones, auto-framing PTZ cameras, all-in-one conferencing bars, display carts, presentation systems, media switchers, scheduling and room booking software, and displays are among the dozens of solutions available.

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure’s Microflex Advance MXA901 Conferencing Ceiling Array Microphone is a modern audio solution designed to deliver enhanced directional voice capture and reproduction with minimal setup required. It offers flexible installation options with a sleek form factor, perfectly fitting the room’s aesthetic. It’s built with Single Zone Automatic Coverage Technology, enabling users to automatically capture the talkers they wish to hear. MXA901’s onboard IntelliMix DSP includes Automatic Gain Control, Acoustic Echo Cancellation, Noise Reduction, and Automatic Mixing to deliver high-quality sound for all participants. The MXA901 is certified for use with popular collaboration platforms including Microsoft Teams and Zoom Rooms.

(Image credit: Barco)

Barco’s ClickShare Bar is an innovative all-in-one video bar for effortless wireless conferencing in hybrid meetings. ClickShare continues to offer simplicity and ease-of-use through our wireless ClickShare portfolio in hybrid meeting rooms. The newly added video bar works seamlessly with any laptop and on any video conferencing platform. With the bar, initiating a wireless video call only requires a single click on the ClickShare Button or in the ClickShare App. For IT managers, it brings easy installation, reduced total cost of ownership, and unparalleled flexibility. With just one device needed to equip an entire meeting room alongside a display, deployment is significantly simplified, and installation cost is reduced.

(Image credit: Atlona)

Atlona’s Omega AT-OME-MS42 is a 4-by-2 matrix switcher that delivers exceptional performance and value for 4K/UHD presentation and video conferencing applications in small-to-medium AV environments, including meeting rooms, conference rooms, and lecture halls. The OME-MS42 combines the benefits of auto-switching for USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort, plus integrated display control and USB extension, offering flexible capabilities for 4K presentation and software video conferencing applications. Selectable AV switching modes across HDBaseT and HDMI outputs enable simple configuration and effortless ease of use tailored to a specific application. When used with the OME-EX-RX receiver or OME-SR21 scaling receiver, the OME-MS42 can be remotely powered over HDBaseT.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling Medium (TCCM) ceiling microphone is designed to cater to mid-sized meeting rooms and collaboration spaces, boasting an impressive coverage of up to 40 square meters. Beyond its exceptional functionality, this microphone is elegantly designed for seamless integration into conference rooms or lecture spaces, providing superior audio quality for both onsite and remote participants. In recent weeks, the TCCM has achieved certifications and integrations with Crestron, AVer, and Lumens.

(Image credit: Legrand | AV)

Chief's Fit Mobile Cart for interactive displays is designed for adaptability and collaboration, this mobile cart brings flexibility and functionality for corporate, educational, and diverse professional environments. To ensure seamless integration into various settings, it accommodates flat panel displays ranging from 55-86 inches and weighing up to 175 pounds. Its suite of features includes three height adjustment options, ranging from 44 inches (112cm) to 60 inches (153cm), which ensures accessibility for diverse users, promoting inclusivity and comfort throughout interactivity. A height-adjustable shelf, capable of supporting up to 10 lbs., facilitates convenient storage for essential accessories such as keyboards, laptops, and styluses, streamlining workflow efficiency.

Engineered with 4-inch casters and compact 29-inch legs, the cart prioritizes safety and portability. Moreover, its design accommodates displays with varying VESA mounting patterns, guaranteeing compatibility with a wide range of interactive display models. The Fit Mobile Cart ships with an interface bracket that accommodates displays larger than 15x15 inches (400x400mm), while displays smaller than 15x15 inches (400x400mm) can be mounted directly to the cart's faceplate.

(Image credit: Yamaha UC)

Yamaha UC’s RM-WOM Omnidirectional Wireless Tabletop Microphone, designed to be positioned on a conference table to provide a comfortable audio conferencing experience with no configuration needed, is part of the ADECIA series of Dante-networked wireless conferencing components. The mic captures consistent, crystal-clear audio for highly intelligible speech and natural-sounding conversations in conference calls, video conferences, remote collaborations, and distance learning. The microphone is well suited for small- to medium-sized training rooms, conference rooms, classrooms, multipurpose rooms, or boardrooms.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony’s Professional BRAVIA 4K HDR Displays for commercial environments, the BZ50L, BZ40L, BZ35L, and BZ30L series, range from 43 to 98 inches and accommodate high-end, mid-range, and standard needs where reliability, picture quality, and broad compatibility are required. They incorporate Pro BRAVIA users’ favorite features such as unparalleled image quality, a wider viewing angle, thoughtful professional features, and a smart System on a Chip (SoC) platform. The standout bright BZ40L series uses a state-of-the-art panel treatment with a Deep Black Non-Glare Coating that offers high haze and low reflection, while maintaining deep blacks and high contrast.

(Image credit: Vanco)

Vanco’s EVSW4K41 4K 4x1 Wired and Wireless Collaboration Switcher is a multi-format collaboration switcher that enables seamless switching from multiple wired or wireless presenters. Miracast and Airplay allow wireless casting from BYOD devices. EVSW4K41 also has two HDMI inputs and a USB-C input with 60w of charging and USB 2.0/3.0 data support. The switch supports uncompressed HDMI 2.0b, 4K@60Hz video with full HDR, and HDCP2.2 compliance. EVSW4K41 is also outfitted with two USB-B posts for host connections, two USB-A ports for peripherals, and front panel buttons for display control. EVSW4K41 also features audio de-embedding for breakout to an amp or audio distribution system.

(Image credit: Panasonic Connect)

Panasonic Connect’s WX-AM800 Ceiling Array Microphone is its latest addition to the professional audio ecosystem offers several unique, customer-driven innovations to enable ease of installation and use in meeting rooms, classrooms, or other spaces. Designed to cover a 30 by 30-foot area with four adjustable zones and with the support of up to four exclusion areas, the WX-AM800 beamforming ceiling mic array automatically adjusts its sensitivity based on the location of the speaker and features built-in integration with one Panasonic PTZ camera for voice tracking (no control system required). The WX-AM00 features Dante digital audio connectivity with support for AES67 and a separate LAN connection for third-party control.

The most unique feature includes the ability to add up to two Panasonic DECT Wireless microphones to the system without having to use rack space, thanks to the WX-AU202 Antenna/Receiver, which mounts on a wall or ceiling and connects back to the ceiling microphone using one CAT5e cable (up to 195 ft run)—audio from the two DECT wireless microphone channels, along with the audio from the ceiling mic are transmitted back to the Dante network over a single CAT5e cable. Panasonic’s Microphone System Configuration Center Software, compatible with Microsoft Windows 10 & 11, allows the user to set the room size, place the ceiling microphones and configure a whole host of audio DSP settings such as Acoustic Echo Cancellation, Audio Input Ducking, Equalization, Digital Noise Reduction, Panasonic PTZ Camera integration, adjust the range of the Panasonic antennas and more

(Image credit: Lightware)

Lightware Visual Engineering's Taurus Switcher solutions now has a new integration with Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows. Developed for system integrators, IT professionals, and corporate meeting room users, it delivers advanced Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) functionality and room control capabilities for Teams meeting spaces.

Powered by the Lightware Taurus UCX/TPX Series Universal Switchers, the solution augments the Microsoft Teams Rooms experience by allowing users to effortlessly integrate their personal laptops with the room’s meeting system. This enables flexible content sharing together with access to lighting, projector and shade controls from a single control panel.

By configuring the Lightware Companion App on a Microsoft Teams Rooms PC and integrating the Companion module within Lightware Advanced Room Control (LARA), additional functions can be introduced to further enhance meeting room capabilities. Lightware Taurus Switchers have also been validated for use by a wide range of leading meeting room technology manufacturers, including Lenovo, Poly, Logitech, Yealink, and Barco.

(Image credit: Absen)

Absen’s K V3 Series, now in the U.S., delivers unparalleled precision and versatility in LED display technology. Featuring pixel pitches from 1.56mm to 3.9mm and dual brightness configurations, it provides clarity and adaptability across lighting conditions. The series promotes energy efficiency, ease of maintenance, and creative flexibility with modular structures for custom setups. TÜV-certified for safety, it’s ideal for enhancing retail, exhibitions, and corporate spaces with vivid, lifelike visuals.

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

AtlasIED’s Atmosphere AZMP Series audio processors include a built-in premium amplifier to help customers consolidate products in an audio rack and streamline system integration. Available in four-zone (AZMP4) and eight-zone (AZMP8) models, the AZMP products offer background music, paging, and sound masking capabilities all in one solution. Tech managers can create multiple zones to support a variety of installation configurations. Each model can function exclusively in multi-zone sound masking or mixed-use applications to ensure privacy, comfort, and productivity. For instance, certain zones can use sound masking while others play background music or paging announcements.

(Image credit: Crestron)

The Crestron Control App for Zoom Rooms Software solution is a software control application that allows existing Zoom Rooms, regardless of pre-installed brands, to natively use Crestron Control to expand its capabilities. The powerful, consistent app can deliver control over everything from lighting, shades, AV solutions, peripherals, and the Zoom Rooms software platform itself, and can all be managed from a single user interface—quickly, intelligently, efficiently, and securely. As the world has settled into hybrid permanence, the need for the seamless integration of tools such as Zoom software—along with the rest of a meeting room’s technology—has become critically important.

(Image credit: Jabra)

Jabra’s PanaCast 50 Video Bar System is an Android collaboration bar to facilitate next-level hybrid meeting experiences. It is an integrated solution with speakers, microphones, video camera, and an Android-based compute unit, as well as a 10.1-inch-high resolution Touch Controller. It delivers all features and functions of the Jabra PanaCast 50, including the Panoramic-4K 180-degree field of view, Virtual Director, Intelligent Zoom, and Dynamic Composition. It offers a full suite of flexible, scalable deployment options with a one-touch start/join controller, offering a collaboration experience on native UC applications like Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms.

(Image credit: Listen Technologies)

ListenWIFI by Listen Technologies is the next generation of the Listen EVERYWHERE audio-over-Wi-Fi solution. ListenWIFI streams venue audio to smartphones through a free, customizable app or directly to new LWR-1050 receivers. When used with proper signage and neck loops, the new receivers make ListenWIFI compliant with ADA and international accessibility requirements. ListenWIFI Beacons provide location-based audio for a fully automated and seamless user experience. Beacons are small units that can be mounted on a wall and transmit information to LWR-1050 receivers and smartphones running the ListenWIFI app. ListenWIFI is used for assistive listening, language interpretation, streaming video or TV audio, self-guided tours, and audio description.

(Image credit: Mersive)

Mersive Solstice gives employees the ability to start collaborating faster. After all, when hybrid workers come into the office, the last thing they want to do is spend valuable time getting connected. Organizations have echoed that sentiment, expressing a desire to reduce IT support requests and resource expenditure. And so not only does Solstice allow app-based sharing via the Solstice app, but users can now connect quickly using the web app. They simply open the browser on their device and visit share.mersive.com to begin wirelessly and securely sharing content, with no app download required.

(Image credit: Planar)

The Planar UltraRes W Series line of 105-inch ultra-wide-format 5K LCD displays is optimized for next-generation collaboration for today’s modern hybrid workforce. The series provides customers with an ultra-wide format 21:9 display ideally sized to suit the most popular unified communications and video collaboration platforms. In addition to brighter, wider color gamut panels with local dimming, Planar UltraRes W Series features multi-source viewing, remote monitoring, 24/7 reliability and is available with interactive touch technology.

(Image credit: Nureva)

When choosing an audio system for a larger meeting space or classroom, an important consideration is compatibility with other room solutions. Nureva’s Plug-and-Play Audio Systems pair well with a fast-growing list of leading brands like Logitech, MAXHUB, and Sony, providing comprehensive audio and video solutions that combine simplicity with Pro AV performance to support rapid and broad deployments. The Nureva HDL pro series features systems certified for Microsoft Teams—the HDL410 system for extra-large Teams Rooms, and the HDL310 for large Teams Rooms.

(Image credit: Humly)

Humly’s Booking Device is a premium hardware solution that provides corporate and shared office environments with a versatile capacitive touchscreen to view and reserve available bookable spaces. Its slim form factor houses a small, high-resolution LCD display (3.46 inches) and provides flexible mounting and positioning options on and underneath various surfaces. Humly is now shipping two accessories that enhance functionality. Humly’s PoE and Desk Control automatically adjusts users’ preferred seating positions while remotely powering the Booking Device. A separate external sensor immediately notifies the local Booking Device upon entering a personal booth, switching the device to “booked” mode.

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

Bose Professional’s Videobar VB1 conferencing device is an all-in-one USB meeting solution specifically designed for medium-sized meeting spaces up to 20-by-20 feet. The Videobar VB1 provides six automatic beam-steering microphones, a 4K ultra-HD camera, and signature sound—together removing video conferencing hardware headaches. The Bose Professional Videobar conferencing devices help you huddle up, connect, and get more done.