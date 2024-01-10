Check Out How the Indiana Convention Center Communicates with Visitors

Located in downtown Indianapolis, the Indiana Convention Center (ICC) has replaced its static signage with dvLEDs from SNA Displays. The Capital Improvement Board of Managers of Marion County (CIB), which operates both the ICC and Lucas Oil Stadium, home to the Indianapolis Colts, selected SNA Displays for the convention center upgrades after the manufacturer’s overhaul of the stadium’s video display network in 2022.

The ICC project wrapped in December and the two facilities are now fully integrated. “The content management system was designed to be able to monitor the convention center screens using the same methods and workflow that SNA Displays laid out for Lucas Oil Stadium, allowing staff to monitor both facilities from a single control room," explained Pat Green, vice president of systems at SNA Displays.

There are now 13 BOLD Interior LEDs with a 2.5 mm pixel pitch across the facility, a mix of single-faced screens and dual-faced "flag" signs. Highlights include a large, three-screen setup at the convention center’s entrance, as well as a 22-foot-long bulkhead display above the hallway connecting the convention center to the stadium.

WJHW provided consulting and design services for the project, while Huston Signs provided installation services. The new inventory of displays provides the ICC and its clients with opportunities for branding, wayfinding, live broadcasting, advertising, and other ways to better communicate with visitors.

Check out the installation in the video below.