Check out Genelec's New Virtual Showroom

To complement its growing global network of physical Experience Centers, Genelec (opens in new tab)has introduced its online Virtual Showroom, where visitors can explore a wide range of active loudspeaker systems and technologies in a set of stunningly realistic room settings. This allows customers across the Studio, AV, and Home Audio segments to instantly access valuable Genelec information and resources in a unique and visually engaging interactive environment.

Hosted on the Genelec website, visitors to the Virtual Showroom can experience the latest in VR technology to navigate separate and distinct areas for Professional Audio Monitoring, AV Installation and Home Audio, which showcase both stereo and immersive systems that comprise a carefully selected range of key loudspeaker and subwoofer models. Visitors can then access detailed product information, video content and valuable learning resources, at any time of day and from the comfort of their own environment.

"One of the powerful effects of the pandemic was to focus our minds on how to communicate more effectively via digital marketing channels," commented Genelec business development director Ken Kimura. "So, we used that period of enforced disruption to explore how to engage closely with our customers in the virtual world, and the Virtual Showroom was a natural result of that planning process – complementing our well-established website and social media channels."

With the return of face-to-face customer contact, Kimura feels strongly that Genelec now has a perfect balance of demonstration opportunities. "In this fast-paced digital world, the Virtual Showroom has all the benefits of interactivity and instant 24/7 access, while our Experience Centers represent the gold standard in personal contact and critical listening opportunities. Add to that the range of international exhibitions, roadshows, smaller regional events and dealer demonstrations, and there are now more ways than ever for customers to experience everything that Genelec has to offer."