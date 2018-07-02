Cenero Announces Acquisition of Avectus

Cenero, number 31 on SCN's list of 2017 top systems integrators, has acquired Avectus, an AV systems integration company located in Lebanon, NJ.

"We are excited to partner with the great team at Avectus as we merge our capabilities to offer superior collaborative solutions to an expanded client base," said Chris Henry, CEO. Cenero. "Combining our companies creates a world-class, service-focused AV and managed services provider offering higher value services for clients and more opportunities for employees. Cenero will build on the already exceptional services Avectus currently provides their clients with our tailored suite of managed services as well as our robust infrastructure and software solutions."

Henry added that the company does not expect to make changes to local operations, and current Avectus clients will continue to receive support from their current teams.

"We look forward to leveraging the strengths of Cenero to offer our clients additional services and technologies on a global scale," said Will Rush, president, Avectus. "Together, we form a strong company with an outstanding culture and committed employees who are dedicated to providing outstanding service to our clients."