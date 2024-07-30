CEDIA Expo 2024 Announces Plans for Day of Discovery

The Day of Discovery is set to return at CEDIA Expo 2024. Hosted by Technology Designer, the Day of Discovery will take place on Thursday, September 5, 2024, offering an opportunity for designers, architects, and building professionals to delve into the world of residential technology exploring how it can significantly enhance clients’ overall experience.

The Day of Discovery is designed to address a critical challenge faced by design-build professionals: the often overwhelming task of integrating technology into aesthetically driven spaces. As technology becomes an essential component of homes, it is important that all trades understand how to incorporate these advancements seamlessly, enhancing a space's functionality and aesthetics. By bringing together design and architecture professionals with custom installation experts, the Day of Discovery fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity.

“Homeowners are investing in spaces that offer functionality and seamless technological integration,” said Jason McGraw, CTS, group VP for Emerald. “The Day of Discovery at CEDIA Expo 2024 is curated to bridge the gap between aesthetics and technology, providing professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to create harmonious, technologically-enhanced living spaces. This event is a must-attend for anyone in the design-build sector looking to stay ahead of the curve and integrate the latest residential technology into their projects.”

Attendees of the Day of Discovery will benefit from high-profile keynote addresses, providing insights on how to leverage technology to enhance brand presence, create indoor environments that promote well-being, design intelligent lighting systems, and develop exceptional entertainment spaces. The keynote sessions include “Leveraging Technology as an Extension of Your Brand,” “Selling Indoor Environments that Promote Well-Being,” “Introduction to Intelligent Lighting Design,” and “Creating Great Entertainment Spaces.”

In addition to the keynote sessions, the event will facilitate connections between design-build professionals and residential technology specialists, fostering collaborations that leverage each other’s strengths. The curated guided tours of the trade show floor, available in both morning and afternoon sessions, offer a hands-on, simplified approach to exploring technologies, ensuring professionals are equipped with practical knowledge and inspiration.

The $149 All-Day Conference ticket provides complete access to all events and meals, while individual tickets for each keynote session are available for those with limited schedules. The event culminates with the Art & Sound Cocktail Reception from 5 p.m.–7 p.m. CT on September 5, 2024, a vibrant networking event included in the All-Day Conference Package or available separately through CEDIA Registration.