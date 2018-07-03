CCS Presentation Systems Launches Digital Catalog

CCS Presentation Systems, number six on SCN's 2017 top systems integrators list, has created its first digital catalog, 2018 CCS Digital Catalog Vol. 1.

The 200-plus page catalog includes products offered by CCS Presentation Systems, case studies, product video demonstrations, and services available from the company's staff.

“We are proud to share our first volume of our new CCS national catalog, and of everything our team did to bring this resource to our customers,” said Julie Solomon, chief marketing officer, CCS Presentation Systems. “Our catalog is more than sharing products, it is also educating our customers and others interested in learning about what is possible with our audio-visual solutions.”

View the 2018 CCS Digital Catalog Vol. 1,