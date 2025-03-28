Carousel Digital Signage Introduces Integration with Bluefin

Carousel Digital Signage and Bluefin have a new partnership that adds several of its commercial-grade digital signage displays to the growing list of Carousel Cloud-supported devices. The new partnership applies to Bluefin’s BrightSign Built-in series, including the All-in-One, Flex-OS, and Ultrawide Flex-OS screens.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Bluefin is BrightSign Built-in’s original partner. There are more than 160,000 Bluefin with BrightSign Built-in projects deployed around the globe. Bluefin’s All-in-One, Flex OS, and Ultrawide Flex OS come in sizes ranging from 10.1 inches to 55 inches.

A BrightSign Elite Partner for years, Carousel’s integration with the media player developer’s solutions gives customers streamlined access to purpose-built, high performance media players specifically designed for digital signage applications. BrightSign media players are optimal for high demand environments that require continuous playback. They feature an HDMI input, expandable storage, and Power over Ethernet (PoE).

“Our customers and partners need us to support the wide array of devices they have deployed across their organizations,” said Chris Brama, senior vice president of partnerships and channel at Carousel Digital Signage. “The integration with Bluefin BrightSign Built-in displays allows us to put Carousel Cloud to work in many more places, giving people added choice and flexibility as they scale up their digital signage systems.”