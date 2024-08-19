Immersive Farm Life: BrightSign Brings Interactive Experience to Museum

Located in Fair Oaks, IN and established in 2004, Fair Oaks Farms aims to give its visitors a better understanding of farming and the future of agriculture through an experiential museum that makes learning hands-on and interactive. To power technologies—like the touchscreen map of the United States and projection-mapped forest display—the farm turned to BrightSign media players.

With a wide range of visitors including student field trips, families, business trips, and bus tours, Fair Oaks strives to ensure its museum attractions are engaging, dynamic, and educational. The touch-screen map, for instance, allows visitors to tap images to learn about dairy farmers in different states. Another attraction includes projection-mapped visuals that make visitors feel as if they are standing in a forest.

However, the farm needed to find the right technology to power these experiences. Previously, the displays were inconsistent and would occasionally turn off, showing a blank screen. This interrupted the immersive nature of the experience, and the blank screens meant visitors weren’t learning anything.

[Tech Perspectives: The Emperor Has No Clothes]

Fair Oaks decided to deploy the BrightSign XC4055 (part of the XC5 product line) along with the HD1025 (part of the HD5 product line). These players replaced the mini-PCs they had been using and now support multiple use cases, including:

(Image credit: BrightSign)

Displaying a video that immerses guests in the world of farming.

Powering a touchscreen map of the United States that lets visitors select different videos to watch, highlighting dairy farmers in each state.

Running a projection-mapped forest display that immerses visitors in the way farming and agriculture intersect with the local environment.

Powering Stemmy’s Lab—an interactive space for visitors to see and learn more about agriculture and the dairy industry.

The media players integrate seamlessly with motion sensors to make the exhibits more interactive for visitors. For example, educators can program digital exhibits that leverage RFID tagging and motion sensing (in partnership with Nexmosphere) to trigger a specific video or game for certain visitor groups. This delivers a customized experience for new or repeat guests.

[A Matter of Touch]

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With dual and quad HDMI outputs, 3D WebGL HTML5 performance, and high-quality video capabilities, the XC4055 powers amazing visuals that inspire and engage visitors. Content for the exhibits can be built right on BrightAuthor:connected, allowing Fair Oaks to effortlessly design, publish, and manage experiences. The team can easily test the content in their office then have it work immediately in the museum. This made for a seamless deployment process.

(Image credit: BrightSign)

Fair Oaks has been pleased with the reliability of the new BrightSign solutions. Their previous setup required multiple steps to turn on the devices and power up the activations. Now, staff can come in, press a button, and know it will all work once powered on. With zero downtime issues from the BrightSignOS and BrightSign hardware, guests spend more time engaging with the digital content.

Employees can now spend more time interacting with guests since they don’t have to worry about the exhibit technology. And if they do run into an issue, the players are easier to access and troubleshoot. The previous mini-PC setup would run into issues due to overheating, and they were placed in small cabinets that were difficult to access. Once they were accessed, the team had to wait for the computer to power off and cool down before they could turn it on again. The small size of BrightSign’s media players made it easy to position them right up against a display for faster access. The BrightSign XC4055 also maximized efficiency for Fair Oaks. They can now run multiple displays with the single multi-output player.

Powered by the BrightSignOS operating system, the BrightSign XC4055 and HD1025 guarantee the long-lasting, reliable performance Fair Oaks needs. Plus, BrightSignOS supports the system’s scalability, giving the museum the freedom to innovate the exhibits in the years ahead without having to worry about implementing new technology.

[Adele to Enter Guinness Book of World Records with Largest Outdoor Video Wall]

With digital signage players from BrightSign, Fair Oaks Farms was able to create a more reliable and consistent museum experience for guests—and streamline workflows for employees.

Looking ahead, the museum hopes to explore more features that will make it possible for the immersive experience to come to life on its own with minimal input or oversight.