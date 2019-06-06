Carousel Digital Signage Expands Player Support for New Cloud Platform

Carousel Digital Signage has extended player support for Carousel Cloud, its recently introduced subscription-based SaaS platform, to Mersive Solstice wireless displays and BrightSign media players. Previously only available for Apple TV devices, Carousel Cloud users now have a choice of three leading suppliers for content playout to suit their requirements and preferences.

Apple enthusiasts also now have the option to play Carousel content over iPads —also new for InfoComm. Support for Mersive Solsticeand iPad is available immediately, with BrightSign player support coming soon.

Now shipping, Carousel Digital Signage will also bring Carousel Cloud to InfoComm 2019 for the first time. Ideal for any business seeking an off-premise hosted digital signage service with limitless scalability, Carousel Cloud’s plug-and-play design will have new screens operational within minutes.

Carousel Cloud brings the standard benefits of any cloud service, eliminating the expense and maintenance associated with traditional hardware servers. Instead, Carousel Cloud delivers a lightweight, software-defined architecture that is centralized within an offsite IT infrastructure, with the ability to easily scale networks. The result is an enterprise-wide digital signage platform that keeps the focus on content development and audience engagement, with expansion limited only by the size of the organization.

“We’re simply providing our customers with more flexible options as they transition to Carousel Cloud,” said JJ Parker, CEO, Carousel Digital Signage. “Regardless of player choice, Carousel Cloud’s centralized platform will accommodate more users from more locations, and help users keep playlists fresh and networks dynamic.”