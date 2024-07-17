Carousel Digital Signage Achieves TX-RAMP Level 1 Certification

Carousel Digital Signage has achieved Level 1 Certification under the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP), a Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) program that makes governmental technology more secure, cost-effective and forward-looking. The Level 1 Certification approves and recommends Carousel Cloud for use with all state government agencies including higher education community colleges.

Level 1 Certification is ideal for businesses like Carousel Digital Signage that process low-impact, low-sensitivity data in the cloud for broader public consumption. The certification, valid for three years, confirms Carousel Cloud as a secure and reliable technology partner for education and government facilities that represent two of Carousel Digital Signage’s busiest verticals.

Carousel Cloud has also just released an updated SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance report, which confirms that Carousel has implemented the appropriate internal controls around security to protect customer data delivered to digital signage end points in the cloud.

Carolyn Korchik, director of information security and compliance for Carousel Digital Signage, shared that she and her team built onto its existing SOC 2-approved cloud security framework for cybersecurity to achieve TX-RAMP Level 1 Certification. DIR analyzed all cybersecurity risks and solutions built into the Carousel Cloud framework before approving its certification.

“TX-RAMP Level 1 Certification requires many of the same controls for active monitoring of security-related procedures, and the certification itself is an assessment of our cybersecurity procedures,” said Korchik. “There is no additional cost to our education and government customers in Texas. As an approved vendor, new customers are assured that we have met DIR’s stringent IT and cloud security requirements, and all necessary policies and controls are built into the Carousel Cloud framework.”