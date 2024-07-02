Microsoft Suite Content Can Now Be Delivered Through the Carousel Cloud Universe

Carousel Digital Signage continues to expand its content creation universe through native integrations with three of the most widely used software solutions in the world. Available immediately, Carousel Cloud customers may leverage the content they create in Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Word for distribution throughout their digital signage networks.

“Our customers continue to seek ways to simplify their workflows,” said Jennifer McCleary, Director of Engineering at Carousel Digital Signage. “Many of them are avid Microsoft users who use Excel, PowerPoint, and Word every day. These integrations allow them to continue working in the tools that they’re already accustomed to using without having to learn a new solution.”

In the corporate environment, this seamless workflow model is practical for inward-facing communications featuring important information that employees need throughout the workday. For example, a manufacturing company may benefit from displaying Excel spreadsheets that list production quantities and inventory status on the factory floor. HR departments can now easily deliver PowerPoint presentations designed for employee onboarding sessions to the signage in classrooms and surrounding areas.

Educational institutions also stand to benefit from these integrations. In K-12 schools, morning announcements and lunchtime menus that are created in Microsoft Word can be distributed campus-wide, or in specified zones. In higher education, updates to class schedules or information on special events may also be transmitted in this way.

These benefits extend to the Carousel Daily app, which allows Carousel Cloud customers to push content created in Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Word to the iPads and iPhones of the viewers they’re targeting. This enables employees to consult company announcements, sales numbers, and project status whether they’re in the office or working remotely, as well as giving students and parents offsite access to school news.

All three integrations feature a cut-and-paste public URL. Carousel Cloud will automatically post changes made in either Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, or Word without requiring users to take any additional steps, resulting in an intuitive content creation process for Carousel Cloud customers.

“What’s powerful about Carousel’s integration with the Microsoft Suite is that it lets people work in the tools that they’ve been using for years,” McCleary said. “You don’t have to learn a new software. You just keep working the way you always have, and Carousel Cloud takes care of the rest.”