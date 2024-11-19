Carousel Cloud Helps Two High Schools Streamline Student Communications

Independent School District 196 serves roughly 29,000 students in the southern suburbs of Minneapolis and St. Paul in Minnesota’s fourth-largest district. To elevate communications across two high school campuses, they district turned to Carousel Cloud software.

At Eagan High School just south of Minneapolis, migrating to digital signage communications was necessary due to the sheer number of events taking place any given week. The school is buzzing day and night with classes, sports practices, and theatre rehearsals, as well as community activities—all of which must keep students, staff, and other participants informed about meetings, opportunities, and events. Apple Valley High School in Apple Valley, MN, also needs an intuitive method for delivering up-to-the-minute news about its various goings-on, and to celebrate individual student achievements.

All of this drove the decision to invest in Carousel Cloud digital signage management software to support the displays positioned throughout the two facilities.

“In a school district of our size, communication is all-important. We use digital communication simply because there are so many things going on in our schools,” said Paul Saxton, broadcast journalism teacher at Eagan High School. “Carousel Cloud is powerful, yet easy to use. It lets us get all that information out in a dynamic, engaging format.”

Watch more below to see how it all unfolded.

