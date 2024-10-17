Canon's Cloud Collaboration—What to Know About Its Partnership with Adobe

Canon is collaborating with Adobe to bring Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud connectivity to select cameras. Starting with Canon's EOS C400 and EOS C80, the collaboration enables users to send proxy files directly from the camera for a faster and more secure path from production to post. The new feature, activated in-camera, will be included in a free firmware update will be available for download this winter 2024.

The update supports simultaneous proxy file transmission to camera to cloud from the EOS C400 and EOS C80 cameras while recording original camera files (OCF) and proxy files internally. The proxy files can be sent over wireless or a wired Ethernet connection.

Canon's proxy files match the same filename, timecode stream, and metadata fields as the original camera files, and are natively supported for playback on Frame.io. The efficient proxy files are available to view, share, and edit remotely without requiring additional processing or conversion. The proxy files can be uploaded to the cloud, automatically, allowing for a more streamlined workflow, with videographers in one location able to quickly share proxy files with their team in a separate location.

Canon is also adding new lenses to its hybrid RF L-series range. Canon’s hybrid lenses are a range of RF L-series primes and zooms designed for high-performance stills and video capture. They are able to perform multiple roles and harness technology from Canon’s broadcast, cinema and existing RF lenses to make for a truly versatile range concept. They empower creatives with the flexibility to reach new levels of artistry and practicality in stills and video production.