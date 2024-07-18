Viewpoint: An Invitation for Collaboration

When I joined Crestron in 2011 as an application engineer, I had zero knowledge about the AV industry but was excited to get a job closer to home. I planned to stay at Crestron until I found a job with a company I was familiar with during college, such as JPMorgan Chase, Stryker, or even the NBA. My plan was never to stay in this industry—but I saw the opportunity to learn and make an impact early on, and as the saying goes, “Go where the water takes you.”

However, something had been on my mind for a long time, and I didn’t figure it out until I joined Accenture and was introduced to new terms and other industry organizations. In the AV industry, the potential of cross-functional collaboration is a crucial yet often overlooked aspect. It's not just corporate jargon but a profound truth about leveraging mutual strengths.

[How to Collaborate on Collaboration]

By sharing insights and feedback across industries, particularly architectural, corporate real estate, and facilities management groups, we can gain a deeper understanding of the needs of end users for their office meeting spaces. This understanding, in turn, allows us to work and collaborate better with everyone else, enhancing the overall industry ecosystem.

Global Networks

CoreNet Global, for example, is dedicated to advancing the practice of corporate real estate (CRE) and workplace management. By championing excellence in CRE strategy, design, and execution, the organization plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of work and corporate real estate on a global scale.

With a strategic focus on aligning business objectives and real estate decisions, CoreNet Global provides a dynamic platform for CRE professionals to connect, learn, and collaborate. It empowers its members to drive innovation, optimize space utilization, and create environments that foster employee productivity and well-being through its extensive network of industry leaders, educational resources, and research initiatives.

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) is another global network, this one for professionals dedicated to enhancing the built environment. IFMA provides a platform for facility managers to exchange knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions to optimize the functionality, safety, and sustainability of various facilities worldwide.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

[Viewpoint: Exploring the 5 Pillars of the New Workplace Paradigm]

Through education, advocacy, and collaboration, IFMA empowers its members to navigate the complexities of facility management, driving efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and overall excellence in facility operations. Whether it's maintaining office spaces, healthcare facilities, or educational institutions, IFMA fosters a community committed to elevating the standards and performance of facility management practices across diverse industries and sectors.

Similar to AVIXA, both CoreNet Global and IFMA contribute uniquely to enhancing the office space and meeting the needs of end users, especially in the context of the truth of office debate.

Connections and Opportunities

So, let's talk about getting back to the office. You've got these groups—IFMA, CoreNet Global, and AVIXA—each with their take on things. The industries that IFMA and CoreNet Global serve are all about setting up and running the office in the best way, from workspace layout to big-picture strategy. Meanwhile, the sector that AVIXA serves is all about jazzing up the office with cool tech that makes it easier for everyone to work together and stay connected.

Everyone's aiming for the same thing: making the office experience awesome. Whether it's about keeping things comfy and safe, setting up spaces that fit the company vibe, or using technology to make teamwork more accessible, each area has its part to play. But here's the thing: They're all connected. If all these groups work together and share ideas, they can develop some cool stuff that makes coming into the office feel like a win-win for everybody. It's all about teaming up to make the office where people want to be. That is where the most significant opportunity lives.

In a recent SCN Viewpoint, my friend and industry leader, Nyere Hollingsworth, wrote that he is “excited not just because these technologies will enable more immersive and frictionless collaboration experiences from the workspace, but rather these technologies will give us meaningful insight into our respective work habits and productivity.” He was writing about systems that can count people and track peak facility usage.

Information and data—that's exactly what professionals in real estate and facility management groups need. Still, suppose we don’t have conversations with professionals in those industries. In that case, we won't ever know they need that data and information, and we won't ever see the knowledge and feedback they can provide us for improved AV integrations into the spaces.

The Key Is You

So, how can we make this collaboration happen? We could start by attending each other's conferences and workshops. Imagine the insights we could swap at an AVIXA event if there were a bunch of facility managers and corporate real estate folks geeking out over the latest tech. Wouldn't seeing an AV presentation at a CoreNet Global gathering designed specifically for their audience be cool?

How about next time there's a CoreNet or IFMA event in your city? Consider checking it out. You might be surprised by how much you have in common with the folks there. And hey, facility managers and corporate real estate peeps, if you ever see an AVIXA conference happening, don't be shy—jump in and see what the future of meeting spaces holds!

Bringing together facility management, corporate real estate, and AV technology is critical to ensuring office life rocks for everyone involved. From my own experience, I've seen how IFMA champions workspaces that are safe, green, and get the job done, while CoreNet Global ensures the office atmosphere matches what the company is all about, helping folks transition back like it's no big deal.

[New Study from Jabra, LSE Shows How Vital Technology is for Hybrid Working]

And let's not forget we can collaborate with many other industries and organizations, such as the architectural industry, human resources, etc. So, as we all figure out this return-to-office thing, it's clear that joining forces in these areas can make the workplace where everyone thrives, feels connected, and gets stuff done with no sweat.

Look, I'm just one person, but I genuinely believe there's magic in collaboration. What do you say? Are you in? Let's break down these industry walls and make the office a place where everyone wins. We can figure out the specifics as we go, but the most important thing is to start the conversation.