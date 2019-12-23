Cabletime to Showcase IPTV Streaming and Signage Solutions at ISE 2020

Cabletime says a wealth of new features and enhancements to the MediaStar IPTV, streaming and digital signage range will be on shown on Stand 10-P130 at ISE 2020.

Now shipping in Europe, the MediaStar 798 Encoders and 782 Decoders are replicated for the North American market using MediaStar pro/idiom decoder capabilities. Other encoder and media player enhancements will also be announced at ISE 2020.

Signage promises to be a key theme at this year’s show, and MediaStar highlights will include support for leading digital signage cloud platforms and, in response to customer demand, the ability to run protected and legal live content within signage applications as well as on the MediaStar Creator and DS signage platform.

The MediaStar Media Player will be demonstrated with more extensive HTML 5 support and integration with third-part applications, including wayfinding apps; MediaStar Media Manager, the fully integrated content management system that sits at the heart of the media environment, will also be on show with full internationalization options for non-Western character sets, allowing customers to control the language of their choosing.

To see the full rage of MediaStar solutions, visit the company on Stand 10-P130 at ISE 2020.

