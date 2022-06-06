C2G at InfoComm 2022: Continuing to Simplify the Connectivity Conversation

C2G (opens in new tab) will offer its latest suite of USB-C and HDMI connectivity solutions for integrators to see and explore at booth W903 at InfoComm 2022. Among them will be the company's new Retractable Universal 4K HDMI Adapter Ring, Performance Series Premium High-Speed HDMI Cables, and USB-C-enabled docking stations and extender kit.

"We're focused on simplifying the connectivity element of every AV project," said Robert Mays, associate product marketing manager at C2G, a brand of Legrand. "No matter the application, device, or signal requirement, integrators will be able to find the best connectivity solution for their needs while ensuring reliable, consistent, and high-quality performance."

C2G's HDMI solutions being shown at InfoComm 2022:

C2G's Retractable Universal 4K HDMI Dongle Adapter Ring is perfect when users need to connect with no delays. Standard configuration includes adapters to connect nearly any device to a display while supporting up to 4K video. It has color-coded HDMI-to-DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort, USB-C adapter, and a customizable integrated pull tab. The dongle comes layered with BioCote, an antimicrobial protection layer on the connector surfaces to inhibit the growth of microbes. Performance Series Premium High-Speed HDMI Cables: C2G's line of Performance Series Premium High-Speed HDMI Cables now includes a choice of seven different lengths from 3-25 feet. They support HDMI 2.0 audio and video signals up to 4K Ultra HD (4096 x 2160) at 60 Hz, plus HDR for higher contrast ratios and more vivid color, and 32 uncompressed digital audio channels for crystal-clear sound. They also support the updated library of Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands for control of consumer electronics devices through a single control point, plus connectivity to HDBaseT for long-distance extension of signals over Cat-5.



These fully functional, high-bandwidth cables are perfect for home theaters, digital signage, conference rooms, classrooms, houses of worship, and other commercial applications. The cables feature commercial-grade connectors with compact over-molding that requires less space as well as integrated finger grips on the top, bottom, and sides for easy insertion and removal. The gripping connector shell has two times greater port retention to keep devices connected securely; a CMG/FT4-rated jacket lets integrators safely run the cable inside a wall for a clutter-free look; and gold-plated connectors offer better shielding, increased electrical conductivity, and durability. Performance Series Premium High-Speed HDMI Cables are backed by a lifetime warranty.

The 4-Port HDMI Distribution Amplifier Splitter is a one-input, four-output splitter supporting up to 4K video. This splitter utilizes the HDMI 2.0 standard and is a perfect solution for connecting a computer, Blu-ray player, gaming console, media server, or AV receiver to four HDMI displays. It is HDCP 2.2-compliant and supports exceptional 4K Ultra HD resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 at 60Hz, handling total HDMI data rates up to 18Gbps. 4-Port HDMI Switch-4K 60Hz: The 4-Port HDMI Switch-4K 60Hz is a four-input, one-output, HDCP 2.2-compliant switch supporting up to 4K (3840 x 2160 at 60Hz, 4:4:4) video, handling total HDMI data rates up to 18Gbps, and ideal for applications utilizing the HDMI 2.0 standard. It is a perfect solution for connecting and switching between computers, Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, digital cable or satellite boxes, and AV receivers. It offers control and flexibility via a manual push-button located conveniently on the front of the switch or by remote control over IR, allowing for quick changes between video sources.

C2G's USB-C Solutions Being Shown at InfoComm: