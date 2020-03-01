BTX Technologies and Stem Audio Sign Distribution Partnership

BTX Technologies has partnered with Stem Audio as it launches its new audio conferencing ecosystem.

"It’s with great pleasure that I announce our new partnership with Stem Audio," said Greg Schwartz, CEO of BTX. "Their dedication to raising the bar on conference room audio is what makes them such an exciting partner to work with. The audio fidelity of their ecosystem, ease of design, ease of installation, and acute attention to what the end customer needs all directly reflects on this dedication. Along with BTX’s ability to build custom NUC-based PCs as an Intel Gold Technology Provider and our complete lineup of conference room cameras, our new partnership with Stem Audio greatly strengthens our ability to offer best-in-class conferencing solutions to the integration community."

“BTX is truly a unique entity in the AV world with a proven track record of successfully introducing new technologies into the marketplace,” added Ryan Root, director of marketing at Stem Audio. “BTX’s strong customer relationships along with their complementary product offerings and considerable technical resources make BTX a perfect partner for Stem Audio. We are thrilled to be working together with them.”