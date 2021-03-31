BrightSign Adds Adobe Experience Manager Compatibility

BrightSign has announced that its hardware is now fully compatible with Adobe Experience Manager Screens, which is designed to help organizations seamlessly connect online and in-venue experiences. Experience Manager Screens enables responsive, interactive digital signage with easy-to-use content creation and publishing tools, with the added benefit of cloud-based functionality built for scale and agility.

(Image credit: BrightSign)

“We greatly value our partnership with Adobe, and this latest milestone speaks volumes about our mutual commitment to deliver the very best digital signage capabilities to our customers,” said Jeff Hastings, BrightSign’s CEO. “Full interoperability and support across both the Adobe and BrightSign ecosystems give users a best-of-breed solution capable of accomplishing virtually any digital signage application.”

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to the New Era of Digital Signage

“BrightSign’s hardware is widely used throughout the industry to power digital signage experiences in a wide range of use cases,” said Shelby Britton, group manager, product marketing, Adobe Experience Manager at Adobe. “It’s a win-win for our collective customer base to have access to some of the most robust digital signage tools currently available.”