Brightcove Appoints Dan Freund As Chief Revenue Officer

Brightcove (opens in new tab) announced Dan Freund will join the company as its chief revenue officer (CRO) on August 1, 2022. In this role, Freund will be responsible for all aspects of Brightcove’s revenue performance, including managing its global sales and customer success organizations and executing its go-to-market strategy.

Freund will report directly to Brightcove’s chief executive officer (CEO), Marc DeBevoise, and will focus on growing Brightcove’s global footprint by bringing the benefits of its leading streaming technology solutions to any company, brand, or creator looking to own their digital future.

“Dan is known for propelling high levels of growth, performance, and customer success for some of the world’s biggest technology companies. He brings a passion for building collaborative, winning teams that deliver value to customers while driving results,” said DeBevoise. “I’m looking forward to working with Dan as we grow our customer base and expand our opportunities.”

Freund brings more than 25 years of global leadership experience in leading commercial sales and fueling revenue growth for enterprise software companies. Most recently, Freund served as the chief revenue officer for Brandwatch, a data-driven digital consumer intelligence company. Prior to Brandwatch, Freund served as chief sales officer for Quickbase, an application development platform, where he grew recurring revenue by over 50% in less than two years. Earlier in his career, he spent 17 years at Oracle, where he held several sales leadership positions, grew its OracleDirect division from hundreds of millions to over a billion dollars in revenue, and expanded the organization to over 2,000 team members.

“Being able to create a cohesive, global roadmap to help forward-looking companies reach new audiences, build brand loyalty and drive sales is a phenomenal opportunity and one I am eager to take on,” said Freund. “A seismic shift has occurred in how we all consume content and information, and Brightcove is at the forefront of this movement. I look forward to working closely with Marc, the senior leadership team, and all of our Brightcove team members worldwide to write the next chapter.”