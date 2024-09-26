G&D North America Opens New HQ

G&D North America, the U.S. subsidiary of KVM manufacturer Guntermann & Drunck GmbH (G&D), recently celebrated the opening of its new headquarters and ControlCenter-Xperience (CCX) in Houston. The Sept. 20 ceremony highlighted G&D's expansion strategy within the North American market, and underscored the company’s commitment to delivering secure, high-performance KVM solutions for control room applications across several vertical markets.

The CCX at the Houston HQ offers demonstrations of G&D's KVM solutions. (Image credit: G&D North America)

Located near the Bush Intercontinental Airport, the facility features a showroom that demonstrates the interaction of intelligent KVM systems across various applications in modern control room environments. The experience center offers an immersive experience to consultants, engineers, integrators, and end users, allowing them to engage with G&D technology in a setting that reflects real-world applications.

The Houston branch offers an integrated environment for sales, engineering, and support, managing operations across the Americas. Supported by contributions from numerous partners, the office and showroom are equipped with premium LED walls, AV solutions, and specialized control room furniture. Plus, the site features modern training rooms dedicated to product and application education, ensuring that industry professionals receive hands-on training and resources. Interested customers and partners are invited to schedule remote or on-site visits to the CCX Houston via the G&D website.