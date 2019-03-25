Bose Professional Shipping ControlSpace Engineered Sound Processors

The What: Bose Professional is now shipping its four recently introduced ControlSpace engineered sound processors: ESP-880A, ESP-880AD, ESP-1240A, and ESP-1240AD [the “A” designation indicates Bose AmpLink connectivity, and the “AD” designation indicates both AmpLink and Dante connectivity].

The What Else: They feature analog audio I/O—mic and line-level—and a Bose AmpLink output to send digital audio to AmpLink-equipped Bose amplifiers. Engineered for precise performance, each includes advanced signal processing with 48kHz/24-bit audio conversion, low-latency, and ultra-low noise operation. In addition, the ESP-880AD and ESP-1240AD feature integrated Dante audio networking as well as a front-panel RJ-45 Ethernet connection for localized configuration and monitoring.

ControlSpace ESP processors can be configured using ControlSpace Designer software and its large set of signal processing modules. This includes automatic mic mixers, predictive feedback suppressors, room combiners, multiband graphic and parametric EQs, Bose loudspeaker libraries, signal generators, routers, mixers, AGCs, duckers, gates, compressors, source selectors, and delays. Each processor also supports integration with industry-standard control systems, such as Crestron and AMX.

The Bottom Line: ControlSpace ESP open-architecture DSPs offer enhanced flexibility for a wide variety of applications—from small, self-contained projects to large, networked systems. The processors are compatible with three new, user-friendly digital ControlCenter controllers: the CC-1D, CC-2D and CC-3D. They also work with the ControlSpace Remote app, which allows end users to easily adjust volume, mute, tone, source selection, and more from their mobile devices.