Bose Partners with Barco to Offer Complete Meeting Solution

The What: Bose Professional has partnered with Barco to offer a complete audiovisual meeting solution as the Bose Videobar VB1 All-in-One Conferencing Device can now be combined with any Barco ClickShare Conference device to get meetings up quickly and running smoothly.

The What Else: The Videobar VB1 is ClickShare Certified, ensuring interoperability with Barco technology. Barco leads in wireless technology, so pairing ClickShare Conference with the Videobar VB1 significantly reduces the need for wired components in conferencing spaces. This declutters work areas and simplifies the act of joining meetings to a single button.

“The philosophy of Bose Work is to provide the conferencing and collaboration solutions people need, regardless of where and how they work,” said Martin Bodley, director and global head, Bose Work at Bose. “Barco’s expertise in wireless conferencing solutions provides the capabilities needed for a full-room solution and complements the VB1’s capabilities. This alliance creates a solution that reduces wires, saves space and delivers a premium meeting experience with a simple button.”

The Bottom Line: For rooms with different configurations requiring additional mic pickup, yet also require the in-room technology to remain transparent, IT managers can add Barco ClickShare Conference to one of the Bose in-ceiling audio solutions. The innovative Bose ES1 system features the Bose EdgeMax in-ceiling loudspeaker, while the more conventional Bose DS4 system features four DesignMax DM2C-LP loudspeakers. Each solution is combined with the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone, Bose ControlSpace EX-440C processor and a PowerSpace P2600A amplifier, and is fully certified for Barco ClickShare Conference.