Bogen Intros C4000 IP-based Commercial Paging, Audio Distribution System

The What: Bogen Communications (InfoComm booth C1162) introduced its first IP-based, software-centric communications system optimized for commercial paging and audio distribution applications.

C4000 system controller

The What Else: The heart of the C4000 solution is a robust system controller with a web-based graphical user interface (GUI) that is accessible through any PC, tablet, or mobile device from any location. The solution features a built-in, streaming internet radio service, airable by TuneIn. Business users can also access commercially licensed, customizable music stations from SoundMachine, the premier music subscription service for business. Both services are suited for a wide variety of background music applications. SoundMachine gives large and small retailers, restaurants, bars, or any other company looking to enhance their customer experience the ability to craft an engaging, on-brand music experience.

NQ-A2300 2x300 amplifier

Available feature-rich IP phones and purpose-built networked appliances provide communication, control, and interoperability with third-party devices and systems such as access control, fire alarm, clock, and PBX systems. Available networked appliances include seven new audio power amplifiers, ranging from one channel and 20 watts to four channels and 300 watts, as well as a four-channel matrix mixer/pre-amp. A new 10-watt plenum-rated intercom module with optional HDMI video output allows users to turn any speaker into an IP speaker for even greater site design flexibility.

The C4000 solution is designed to be easy to install and use. Its web-based GUI allows people with a broad spectrum of technical proficiency to use the system. The C4000 solution can be scaled to support multiple, geographically dispersed facilities, encompassing a virtually unlimited number of paging and audio zones. Talkback capability is available for any areas requiring two-way communications. The solution can be easily upgraded with new features over time to address ever-changing customer environments and technology.

“The E7000 IP-based school intercom system we introduced last year has been a big success," said Bogen’s product manager Ken Venuti. "Dealers and end users have been delighted with the system's scalability, ease of use, web-based accessibility, and design flexibility. We believe that commercial users will value the same attributes that our Nyquist platform brings to this new C4000 solution. The built-in SoundMachine customizable music offering, which is facilitated through airable’s API, is the best streaming service for commercial settings we've seen, and we are excited that they chose Bogen as a partner.”

The Bottom Line: The C4000 solution follows on the heels of Bogen’s education-focused E7000 system that debuted at InfoComm 2017. Both products leverage Bogen’s Nyquist software platform that provides users with flexibility and scalability in a range of applications. The C4000 system addresses the unique communication needs of a variety of users: industrial facilities, transportation hubs, retailers, offices, restaurants, and bars—anywhere effective communication and audio distribution are required.

Bogen expects the C4000 system will start shipping to commercial contractors and distributors in the third quarter of 2018.