Bogen Introduces Nyquist 3.0/6.0

The What: Bogen Communications has introduced a software update to its Nyquist C4000/E7000 Series IP-Based Communications Systems, a software-based, IP-based paging and intercom solution that leverages digital, mobile, and software technologies to address today’s educational environments, security challenges, and mobile lifestyles.

The What Else: The Nyquist 3.0/6.0 update adds over 70 new capabilities and features to the software, including a user-friendly web-based graphical user interface; 24/7 accessibility via PCs, tablets, and mobile devices; virtually unlimited scalability; interoperability with third-party devices; emergency classroom check-in; combined clock/messaging display capability; and automated action routines that can be triggered manually, by a system event or schedule, or via an API request from a third-party system.

Key new features—such as District-Wide Schedule Management operating from a single interface—allow users to streamline their operations to remotely control the bell/event schedule occurring throughout their network. The update also enables multi-facility paging announcements, making it possible to broadcast live or prerecorded announcements across an entire district. Existing systems are further protected by the addition of Automatic Failover Capability, which reduces the risk of losing communications in the event of a single point of failure incident.

The Bottom Line: According to Bogen, all the new features are designed to satisfy customer requests and meet market needs, augmenting the already comprehensive C4000/E7000 platform for retail, government, healthcare, education, and other vertical markets and applications. Customers can manage audio distribution from multiple source streams and devices to individual endpoints, standard paging, and emergency announcements from an easy-to-use, secure user interface.