Bogen Communications Elevates, Streamlines Mass Communication

Bogen Communications recently unveiled its NQ-S1810WBC. The PoE Combo Wall Baffle Speaker, featuring an LED message display and a multi-colored flasher was designed for high-definition audio quality and seamless integration into the Nyquist ecosystem. Engineered to meet the evolving needs of modern communication systems, Bogen Communications’ Combo Wall Baffle Speaker adds visual messaging and alerting capabilities to enhanced audio.

The new features were designed to elevate communication and streamline operations. The 8-inch speaker provides remarkable audio coverage of up to 600 square feet and a separate high-performance MEMS microphone for superior talkback performance. The Combo Wall Baffle Speaker offers fixed or scrollable single-color message text and an event-driven multi-colored flasher for informational and critical communications. Able to leverage Nyquist’s powerful scenario-based automated action sequences, known as Routines, the Combo Wall Baffle Speaker provides an enhanced user experience for simplified and streamlined mass communication. The Combo Waffle Baffle Speaker features a 12/24-hour clock and user-definable message display with adjustable brightness for optimal visibility.

Boasting a blend of functionality and style, the Combo Wall Baffle Speaker features a versatile 12/24-hour clock, catering to various timekeeping preferences with seamless adaptability, a message display that clearly communicates visually to audiences, and programmable strobe flashers to capture people’s attention. Bogen Communications’ Combo Wall Baffle Speaker eliminates the need for external amplifiers, traditional intercom wiring or transformer taps, making installation and operation effortless. The Combo Wall Baffle Speaker utilizes a PoE connection to integrate with existing systems seamlessly for hassle-free setup and instant functionality. This new device, like all other Nyquist devices, is configurable through the Nyquist system's Web UI, providing users with unparalleled convenience and control.