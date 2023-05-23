Bogen Communications Enhances Audio Paging and Distribution

Bogen Communications has released its new Nyquist E7000 Version 8.0 and Nyquist C4000 Version 5.0 software. The Nyquist E7000 and Nyquist C4000 are IP-based paging and intercom solutions that leverage the latest software technologies and third-party integrations to address the fast-evolving safety and security challenges of both education and commercial paging and audio distribution applications.

Nyquist C4000 Version 5.0 and Nyquist E7000 8.0 both include Microsoft Active Directory and LDAP Support to empower customers to securely manage their user credentials, such as login names and passwords, to operate the system through centralized management and authentication. Both versions feature NQ-ZPMS Zone Paging Mic Station Support for hand-free paging on a vivid 10.1-inch color touchscreen control panel through an attached, flexible gooseneck microphone and 112 one-touch selection keys. Notably, the new software versions offer a sound masking functionality to enable more private conversations and eliminate distractions from surrounding conversations in business or school environments.

Nyquist C4000 5.0 features additional upgrades, including Routine Trigger: Amp-Protection-Mode, which automatically shares a notice anytime an amplifier shuts down from a safety trip. Users can customize their messages to receive them in multiple formats, including dashboard messages, email, and audio messages.

Bogen Communications’ Nyquist E7000, designed specifically for educational environments, boasts new enhancements to simplify ease of use through Version 8.0. Bogen Communications has added Copy Schedule to Nyquist E7000 Version 8.0, which enables users to easily create new bell schedules from existing schedules to simplify assembling new and alternative announcements. Additionally, Version 8.0 includes Multi-Facility Routine Action to select a single facility or multiple facilities to simultaneously play an announcement across the desired locations as part of any Routine.