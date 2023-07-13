Blackwire Designs Releases Network Design Assistance, Predictive WiFi Heatmap

New service provides network dealers with comprehensive design plan.

Blackwire Designs released its Network Design Assistance and Predictive WiFi Heatmap, a service that gives dealers enterprise-grade installments without spending time and effort on the design itself.

"Blackwire's Network Design Assistance and Predictive WiFi Heatmap services take the guesswork out of providing great network coverage to residential and commercial spaces. As a result, dealers no longer need to repeat the project multiple times before they get it right," said Kevin Luther, owner of Blackwire Designs. "This service is extremely cost-effective: By helping integrators in everyday installs as per Blackwire's Better Than Direct campaign, this new service not only gives dealers more confidence in the network design but also satisfies their clients with a job well done."

After the integrator submits blueprints and specifics, Blackwire meticulously designs the project for best network quality and coverage, recommending the best routers, switches, models, and number of access point locations. Thanks to the new service, dealers can now complete network installations at an affordable cost and in much less time.

