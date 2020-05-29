Blackmagic Design Spotlights Pocket Cinema Camera 6K

The What: Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K is a powerful handheld digital film camera and a studio camera in one.

The What Else: It features a full Super 35 size 6K HDR image sensor, 13 stops of dynamic range, EF lens mount, dual native ISO up to 25,600 for low-light performance, built-in SD/UHS-II or CFast 2.0 recorders for Blackmagic RAW or ProRes recording, and more.

The Bottom Line: With the recent free Blackmagic Camera Update 6.9, the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K includes powerful studio camera features. Customers can connect to the ATEM Mini line of switchers and get control of the camera parameters, lens, and tally light, ensuring all cameras are matched for a professional live studio workflow. The record light becomes a tally light so customers can see which camera is on air. The ATEM Software Control camera page has a camera control unit (CCU) style interface for adjusting and matching cameras, the same as a broadcast CCU. There are also controls for color tint to balance the camera as well as focus, gain and shutter speed.

