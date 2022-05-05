Black Box to Feature Global, End-to-End IT Services at DCW Frankfurt

Black Box will be exhibiting at DCW Frankfurt May 11-12 in Stand A114 with a focus on its data center practice and related solutions and services. The Black Box Data Center Practice follows a "glocal" ethos: reach globally and execute locally, providing a modular, global program that offers centralized solutions development and strategic planning while maintaining local project management and a local technical workforce for scalable delivery. Black Box experts will be on hand to consult with DCW Frankfurt visitors about how the Black Box Data Center Practice can work for them.

Black Box Highlights at DCW Frankfurt

At DCW Frankfurt, Black Box will feature its global, end-to-end IT services for building and maintaining data centers that are efficient, consistent, and secure. The Black Box Data Center Practice builds and supports hyperscale, enterprise, and colocation data centers through a comprehensive suite of services that includes hyperscale build and operation, custom planning and design, configuration, installation, deployment, and Day-2 and 24/7/365 RunOps support.

With more than 45 years of experience in deploying in-building IT and communications technologies, a footprint that spans 120 countries, time-tested methodologies, certified technicians, and a proven track record, Black Box has all design, deploy and managed services needed to support its customers' digital transformation. Black Box has also developed a variety of strategic partnerships and alliances with leading technology vendors of network, security, wireless, cabling and IoT solutions.

"We have invested heavily in building and developing the Black Box Data Center Practice team, hiring data center professionals throughout the world to ensure the practice has the right talent and capacity to meet customer demand," said Adrian Jones, director of delivery and operations (EMEA) within the Data Center Practice at Black Box. "The holistic practice provides a framework for end-to-end data center services and management, comprising presales and solutions, PMO and BizOps, and delivery and mobilization teams."