Biamp Launched 8—EIGHT!—New Products at InfoComm. Here's What You Missed

In a record-setting week at InfoComm, Biamp launched eight new products and updates ranging from software to new loudspeakers for large spaces, to controllers, and conferencing equipment for larger rooms. Let's take a quick look at what you need to know about each.

Biamp Workplace is a powerful new cloud-based platform that represents the next stage in the company’s unified ecosystem strategy, consolidating capabilities from Evoko Workplace and SageVue into a single, comprehensive solution for centralized AV monitoring, management, and optimization across the Biamp product portfolio. This scalable cloud-hosted software solution empowers integrators, IT managers, and support staff to seamlessly oversee all deployed Biamp systems from a unified dashboard accessible anytime, anywhere.

For hybrid work scenarios, Biamp also introduced new updates to Evoko Workplace and the Naso room scheduling panels. This update unifies Biamp desk and room scheduling solutions into a single cloud-based platform, streamlining workspace management and enhancing collaboration for hybrid work environments. The new unified system eliminates double bookings, provides real-time visibility into room and desk availability, and offers data-driven insights to optimize workspace utilization.

The Community R.15-3696 loudspeaker offers high-quality voice intelligibility and quality music playback, in a compact size with pricing optimized for very large deployments. The R.15-3696 loudspeaker augments the Community R SERIES and is designed for both indoor and outdoor applications that require shorter throw distances than those provided with the larger R SERIES speakers, such as short throw sports field applications, stadium concourses, warehouses, gymnasiums, and other similar highly reverberant spaces.

Also for large spaces, Biamp is introducing a new loudspeaker, the CCA-80, designed to solve the acoustical challenges presented by long aisles and concourses found in warehouses, sports complexes, shopping malls, hotels, themed entertainment venues, and more. The constant coverage asymmetrical loudspeaker minimizes reverberation and enhances intelligibility for applications that require clear paging and quality background music. Offering an asymmetric, rectangular coverage footprint with a longer throw distance, the CCA-80 minimizes necessary loudspeaker count, creating more cost effective and efficient large-scale deployments.

For conferencing, Biamp announced the newest member of its Parlé conferencing bar line: the Parlé VBC 2800, a high performance all-in-one videobar with upgraded camera optics ideal for all meeting spaces up to and including large rooms. The Parlé VBC 2800 features a dual camera system with 120° horizontal field of view and up to 16x digital zoom with a 50-megapixel image sensor, offering enhanced field of vision and clearer digital zoom. This same camera technology is available in the new Vidi 280 compact electronic pan-tilt-zoom (ePTZ) conference room camera. With the release of these new products, Biamp now features product lines of conferencing bars and cameras that outfit any size conference room.

Biamp is also adding to its Voltera family of networked amplified loudspeaker controllers (ALCs) with the Voltera D M series. Featuring an integrated TesiraFORTÉ digital signal processor (DSP), the Voltera D M seamlessly combines amplification and processing into a single cost-effective, networked solution ideal for small-to-medium-sized venues such as hotels, restaurants, retailers, and houses of worship.