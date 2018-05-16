Biamp Systems Introduces Dedicated Consultant Program

Biamp Systems has introduced its new Biamp Consultant Program. Spearheaded by L. William Nattress III, CTS-D, CTS-I, director of consultant relations, the program aims to provide key information and access to resources that streamline the process of identifying and specifying AV solutions for any type of project—from transportation and business campuses to hospitality and higher education.

“We continue to evolve our partnership with consultants, looking for ways to add value, streamline their process, and increase productivity,” said Nattress. “Thanks to this new program, consultants will have dedicated resources, tools and expertise at their disposal to ensure that all audio and visual aspects of their projects are designed to meet their customers’ requirements.”

Formerly the director of channel strategy—paging at Biamp, Nattress has more than 35 years of experience in the professional AV industry, including more than 15 years in a leadership role at a global technology-consulting firm. Under Nattress’ direction, the new Biamp Consultant Program will readily provide Biamp’s expertise and understanding of what consultants need for efficient, repeatable success. According to the company, consultants can expect increased specifying efficiency; one-on-one contact with a representative within their area; and quick understanding and information around products, solutions, and corresponding specifications.

More information on the Biamp Consultant Program is available at www.biamp.com.