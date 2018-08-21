Bexel TSS Launches New Website, Becomes Stocking Dealer of AJA Video Systems

Bexel TSS has launched a new website featuring a comprehensive inventory catalog with improved functionality to enhance the online experience for its customers.

“Our completely redesigned website gives our visitors access to an extensive yet easily accessible inventory list of new and pre-owned equipment, with a clean and uncluttered design,” said Dale Storz, vice president, technical sales, Bexel TSS. “This new website focuses on our mission to provide the production industry with access to quality equipment at exceptional prices.”

In addition, TSS recently became a stocking dealer of AJA Video Systems—with select stock on-hand for immediate delivery. With various models of AJA converters, FiDO SDI/optical fiber extenders, frame synchronizers, digital recorders and storage media, streaming solutions, and more, Bexel TSS guarantees same day shipment of in-stock AJA items, in addition to local pick-up at its showroom in Burbank, CA. As a preferred reseller of AJA, if an item is out of stock, Bexel TSS can often offer next-day shipment directly from AJA.

“Our goal is to always make the buying experience better, whether you’re a one-person shop or an international organization,” said Storz. “With the ability to sell everything from a single product to complete systems, Bexel TSS delivers unequaled service, whether buying online, over the phone, or in the showroom.”

To see the new website, visit www.bexeltss.com.