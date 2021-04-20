BenQ Partners With Meeting Room 365

The What: BenQ is partnering with Meeting Room 365 to natively integrate the scheduling and productivity software suite into its corporate large-format displays, including its CP Series DuoBoard interactive displays and CS Series smart presentation displays.

The What Else: By implementing Meeting Room 365, BenQ's DuoBoard and CS Series now display a weekly meeting schedule, organizer, and subject matter information, allowing users to see room availability and book reservations. Meeting participants can also quickly access Microsoft Outlook, Office 365, Exchange, and Google Workspace via Meeting Room 365 integration, enabling corporate users, IT managers, and solution providers to confidently deploy BenQ corporate displays.

BenQ's corporate large-format displays, including the company's lineup of DuoBoard interactive displays and digital signage, provide advanced visual communication, meeting room automation, and collaborative conferencing.

"Meeting rooms are the most dynamic environment of an enterprise, which requires that employees be able to easily and quickly reserve and utilize those spaces," said Penny Su, business unit director, Google Jamboard and Enterprise Collaboration Solutions. “Meeting Room 365 creates a professional and simple way to add room displays to the office and have highly visual confirmation of room status. This partnership continues our dedication to creating full-service solutions that are integrated with the variety of systems and applications that make ideas come together and businesses run more smoothly and productively."

The Bottom Line: With Meeting Room 365 pre-installed on DuoBoard and CS corporate meeting room displays, the most common tasks conducted in enterprise and SMB conference room installations are now streamlined.