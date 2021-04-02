BenQ Debuts CS Series Meeting Room Display

The What: BenQ has announced the new CS Series premium smart signage display for meeting rooms. Available in 65-, 75-, and 86-inch models, the 4K UHD CS Series is designed to enable highly engaging meetings and presentations.

The What Else: The CS Series features BenQ's InstaShare 2 wireless presentation system. It allows up to four participants to share their screen, with four devices appearing on screen simultaneously for maximum information analysis and collaboration. In addition, it supports Miracast and Airplay for flexible screen sharing.

The CS Series includes multiple built-in features made for effective coworking in order to maximize meeting time. The display is platform-agnostic, complementing any workflows that need to run specialized software during meetings. Via the Duo OS window feature, users can simply access the software, such as AutoCAD or Photoshop, from the display's OPS slot or external device. The Duo Windows mode maximizes the screen real estate by splitting the screen into two windows, eliminating the need to switch between apps and software screens.

The CS Series display is compatible with any mainstream video conferencing platforms, including Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, and Cisco Webex. Designed for versatility, the CS pairs with BenQ's new, enterprise-grade DVY21 compact full HD huddle room webcam, DVY22 smart 4K camera for midsize meeting rooms, and DVY23 20X zoom PTZ camera for large conference rooms. The display also comes integrated with Meeting Room 365 to quickly and easily keep everyone up to date about upcoming meetings and room schedules.

"There are many things in the meeting environment that can waste time, impede productivity, and cut into the bottom line," said Penny Su, business unit director, Google Jamboard & Enterprise Collaboration Solutions for BenQ America Corp. "The BenQ CS Series is the latest addition to our corporate display range that combines our expertise in signage, display, and collaboration technology. It's engineered to create efficient meeting experiences that are simple, engaging, and highly collaborative."

The Bottom Line: The CS Series is designed as a comprehensive meeting room display with a built-in wireless screen-sharing solution, whiteboarding and collaboration tools, videoconferencing integration, digital signage capabilities, and account and device management.