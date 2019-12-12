BenQ Honored With Tech & Learning's 2019 Award of Excellence

BenQ has earned Tech & Learning's 2019 Award of Excellence for the installation of its RP Series Interactive Flat Panels (IFP) within the Kankakee school district in Illinois. Recognized in the award's district category, the BenQ IFPs have been critical to Kankakee achieving the goals in its Competency Pilot. The pilot aims to create a learning structure that incorporates real-world knowledge, provides future career-related competencies, addresses challenges, and helps students earn credits in other ways besides traditional coursework in conventional classrooms.

"Today's classroom has become the launch pad for students' future, and with that, schools are seeking tools that align with their mission of helping each and every one of their students succeed," said Carly Burton-Sallay, digital marketing manager at BenQ America Corp. "This award is a wonderful recognition of Kankakee's determination to build rich learning opportunities that go far beyond the classroom. We're proud to have helped the district achieve an anywhere, anytime learning environment."

BenQ RP Series IFPs helped Kankakee school district easily and affordably transition K-12 classrooms to collaboration-based models of learning without introducing complex setups or workflows that require extensive training. Teachers can easily share a wide range of content, from text to videos and images, in 4K UHD resolution. Content vividly pops off the screen, even with the lights on, keeping the students' full focus on the lesson. The 20-point touch screen enables multiple users to interact simultaneously. This direct interaction helps young students develop fine motor skills. The IFPs also come with advanced tools that older students can utilize to create detailed artworks, presentations, and other projects.

To see the full list of Tech & Learning 2019 Award of Excellence winners, visit techlearning.com/news/awards-of-excellence-winners-announced-by-tech-and-learning-magazine.