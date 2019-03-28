B-Tech AV Mounts Acquires Mode-AL

B-Tech AV Mounts has acquired Mode-AL Display Engineering, strengthening B-Tech AV Mounts’ position in the professional AV market. Mode-AL, founded in 2000, is a designer and manufacturer of multiple monitor mounting solutions for digital signage, broadcast, the collaborative environment, the retail sector and high-end AV.

Typically catering for high-end bespoke products and solutions, Mode-AL solutions have been installed in a variety of applications from monitor stacks and desking systems in broadcasting and industrial process control rooms to structures supporting digital signage in shopping centers, department stores and large blue-chip receptions. Mode-AL also offer solutions for meeting room and auditoria such as collaborative systems and lecterns for the corporate and education sectors.

Matt Bennett, CEO of the B-Tech International Group, said: “The integration of Mode-AL into the B-Tech AV Mounts family will allow B-Tech to offer enhanced solutions including expanded product range, specialist knowledge and expertise into the existing B2B markets of both B-Tech and Mode-AL.”

With B-Tech’s System X Range already established as a go-to multi-screen solution for many installers, Model-AL’s range strengthens this offering further and allows B-Tech to provide a hugely comprehensive range of solutions for any application, no matter what or where it may be. Mark Walker, Director of Operations (UK) for B-Tech, said: “We are hugely excited about being able to bring an increased portfolio of solutions to the B-Tech customer base as well as bringing the level of service and support that we are proud to be known for to Mode-AL’s customers.”