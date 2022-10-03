Avocor Expands Its Hybrid Solutions Portfolio with the L Series—What to Know

Introducing the L Series displays from Avocor (opens in new tab). The new range of Ultrawide 21:9 displays offers two models (touch and non-touch) that have been designed to meet the distinct challenges facing hybrid working in the modern workspace (opens in new tab).

The emergence of new user experiences expanded interfaces, and infinite canvas solutions from various collaboration providers have created greater demand for expanded visual display solutions that enable their 21:9 screen ratio design elements. Solutions like Microsoft Teams Room new Front Row experience utilize the 21:9 ratio to deliver a more holistic meeting experience by using the additional screen real estate to serve up new video layouts and non-verbal components available within their room application.

“Our vision for the L Series was to expand our display portfolio in a format to include options that offer a much richer and more engaging experience, perfect for hybrid working,” said Scott Hix, CEO of Avocor. “As UC platforms continue to develop their proposition, we expect that the requirement for Ultrawide visual displays will start to accelerate and that demand for reliable brands offering superior, high-quality performance will increase.”

The L Series comprises two 105-inch displays, each designed in brushed aluminum to perfectly complement even the most prestigious corporate environment. Each version delivers sharp 5K image resolution and graphics, increasing image detail and drawing accuracy. This capability is combined with the 21:9 aspect ratio to give additional screen width and hugely increase each display’s usable area. Thin, chemically strengthened glass with an anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint coating is optically bonded directly to the LCD to give the best color and contrast reproduction possible.

The L Series represents Avocor’s continued focus on enabling collaborative environments with innovative display solutions purpose-built to activate features designed for new hybrid workspace experiences. The physical design aesthetic of the new L Series sets itself apart from other products in the Ultrawide display category. This combination of embedded technology and physical design offers Avocor’s customers and partners a foundational solution ready to take on the burgeoning area of Ultrawide application design.