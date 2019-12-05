AVIXA Women’s Council LA to Host Holiday Mixer Fundraiser

The AVIXA Women’s Council of Los Angeles is hosting a holiday mixer fundraiser for the Pasadena Celebrates 2020 Rose Parade Float celebrating the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote. The event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5pm-8pm at the Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena, CA.

The holiday mixer fundraiser will feature a private tour of the Pasadena Celebrates 2020 Rose Parade Float as well as hands-on experience in decorating the float. In addition, there will be a cocktail reception with food and beverages for attendees to enjoy while socializing and networking.

As part of the fundraiser there will be a raffle with the opportunity to win front-row seats at the Rose Parade, a ViewSonic portable projector, and more. In lieu of a registration fee, the hosts are asking for a donation of $20.20 to support the Pasadena Celebrates 2020 Rose Parade float by purchasing a yellow rose vial for friends or relatives to celebrate the victory in 1920.

The event is sponsored by ELB and TierPM AV/IT Workforce Solutions. There are still opportunities available to sponsor this event. If you are interested, please contact Susan Wilhite at 310-427-5383, swilhite@vipcinemaseating.com.