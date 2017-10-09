AVIXA to Showcase at BDNY 2017 and HX 2017 in New York

AVIXA will showcase at Boutique Design New York (BDNY) 2017 and HX: The Hotel Experience 2017, two of the hospitality industry's trade fairs and conferences, taking place concurrently Nov. 11-13 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City.



"Travelers and diners have more choices than ever before. Resorts, hotels, and restaurants become successful destinations with the right balance of public and private spaces, a combination of human touch and touch screens that offer relevance, a comfortable environment set by climate and lighting, and a thoughtfully curated mix of individual control and information distribution," said David Labuskes, AVIXA Chief Executive Officer, CTS, CAE, RCDD. "Leaders in the hospitality industry are embracing the power of integrated audiovisual experiences to optimize the relationship of content, space, and technology and deliver memorable travel experiences every moment of the stay. This is the message we will be emphasizing to attendees at both BDNY 2017 and HX 2017."

AVIXA is the Innovation Sponsor of BDNY 2017 and will present two discussions. On Sunday, Nov. 12 from 11:15 a.m. to noon, Labuskes will moderate a "Hospitality Innovation Roundtable" that includes audiovisual innovators and designers from Mode:Green, Gensler, ALOFT Hotels, Krause Sawyer, Hirsch Bedner Associates/HBA, Holland America Group (Princess Cruises), Stonehill & Taylor and HOK.

On Monday, Nov. 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Alex Simionescu, of technology design firm Float4, will join Labuskes in an "AV Innovation Conversation" focused on the evolving role being played by integrated audiovisual experiences in hospitality design, featuring examples of Float4's award-winning work for clients such as the Sofitel Hotel Baltimore in Paris, and the Mere Hotel in Winnipeg, Canada.

On Monday, Nov. 13 from 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Labuskes and David Kepron, Vice President of Global Design Strategies, Distinctive Premium Brands, Marriott International, take the stage on the HX 2017 show floor to discuss three ways in which Marriott International leverages audiovisual technology to drive operational efficiency and enhance the guest experience.

"Integrated audiovisual experiences are simultaneously enhancing the traveler's experience and generating better business outcomes for the brands that integrate them into their designs," Labuskes said. "Our role as an association is to continue to work with thought leaders throughout the hospitality industry to spread the message."

In its eighth year, BDNY is the leading trade fair and conference for the hospitality design industry, serving the eastern United States, Canada and Europe. Presented annually by ST Media's Boutique Design, BDNY brings interior designers, architects, purchasing agents and hospitality owners and developers together with manufacturers and marketers of high-caliber design elements for hospitality interiors.