AVIXA Stands with AV Industry During COVID-19 Crisis

To help AV professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, AVIXA is providing complimentary online training until June 12, 2020.

"As COVID-19 impacts our daily lives, much of our AV community is looking at extended home office time. As part of our commitment to the industry in these unprecedented times, AVIXA is opening its full online training catalog to all AV professionals, regardless of membership level," said Heidi Voorhees, COO of AVIXA.

Effective immediately, the organization has waived all online access fees and Elite seat limitations until June 12. To access the training or to learn more, visit avixa.org/lms.