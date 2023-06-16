3 Things Everyone Was Talking about on the InfoComm 2023 Show Floor

Two days of InfoComm 2023 are in the books. Form factor, sustainable, simplified experience, and "wow, did that really do that?" These have been just a few of the buzz words overheard in many conversations. As you prepare to navigate the floor on one final day, here are a few things that have stood out so far.

Easy Like Sunday Morning

It seems like not long ago, technology was all about the bells and whistles, and the product or solution that was packed with the most features and coolest look was the thing to have. Funny how quickly a pandemic changes things.

Anywhere you look, whether it is audio or videoconferencing, today's Pro AV is all about ease of use. It's about easy installation and simplified experiences for end users. And when it comes to audio, manufacturers better makes sure their speakers can be compact and practically invisible.

From all-in-one video bars like the Bose Professional: Videobar VB-S to innovative solutions like the Airtame Hub (both winners of an SCN Installation Product Award 2023), hybrid work is being made easier, to the point where BYOD or simply clicking a button can get a meeting started and facilitated.

It Ain't Easy Being Green... Until It Is

Sustainability has been a hot topic for quite awhile, and it was on full display at InfoComm 2023. From digital signage to low-power displays to simple packaging changes, it's refreshing to see an industry come together to make improvements for the future.

The topic is so much in the forefront, that the SCN Installation Product Awards added a new category for 2023: Most Innovative Sustainable Product Strategy. The Samsung Environmental Strategy and PPDS Philips Tableaux solution were the first winners, and let me tell you, the Philips Tableaux is pretty darn cool (read more about it here). The full-size and full-color ‘zero power’ advanced color ePaper signage displays are capable of delivering 24/7 vivid content, while running entirely unplugged and without using a single kilowatt of electricity. Talk about saving power.

The Barco ClickShare CX-50 seconnd generation was on display and boasts to be one of the first carbon-neutral wireless conferencing solutions in the market, significantly reducing the carbon dioxide emissions throughout the product lifecycle of the CX-50 2nd generation.

Of course, LG's massive booth (more on them in a second) and others all had areas dedicated to a better environment for tomorrow. There is no doubt that everyone is playing their part.

Pro AV Is Flat-Out Cool

A massive wrap-around wall from Fabulux LED (Image credit: Wayne Cavadi)

Look, there was plenty of fun to be had at InfoComm 2023 everywhere you looked or listened. There were 22 audio demo rooms that put on a show, including SPACE by CODA which is so loud and intense that it melts your face off. Derek Wiley, content producer of our sister publication, SVC, and myself took an off-road VR adventure with Vú and Unilumins (you can watch the final cut here).

But nothing catches my eye like a mind-blowing LED display. And there were plenty on the show floor that got the job done.

(Image credit: Wayne Cavadi)

LianTronics (Image credit: Wayne Cavadi)

(Image credit: Wayne Cavadi)