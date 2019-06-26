AVIXA Increases Outreach to the Higher Ed Market

AVIXA is expanding its commitment to showcasing the benefits of audiovisual solutions in higher education with a featured panel discussion at the Society for College and University Planning (SCUP) 2019 Annual Conference, July 14-17, in Seattle, WA.

The SCUP 2019 Annual Conference is attended by more than 1,500 higher education professionals and offers an exchange of cross-disciplinary knowledge, exposure to emerging issues impacting higher education, and best practices in effectively integrating campus-planning efforts with institutional mission, vision, and academic priorities.

"Leading universities are integrating audiovisual technologies to enhance their campus and classroom designs, improve operational efficiency, and produce better learning outcomes for students and faculty," said AVIXA senior director of communications Brad Grimes. "This year's AVIXA-moderated session will gather thought leaders to discuss case studies, lessons for integrating the digital with the physical, and emerging trends that will pave the way for the classroom and campus of the future."

Moderated by AVIXA Senior Director of Strategic Relationships Pam Taggart, CTS, the panel will include Brian Carter, principal and CEO of Integrus Architecture; Ron Cramer, strategic learning consultant at the University of Wisconsin Madison; Steve Jowett, manager of AV and IT integration at Michigan State University; and David Whitehill, partner at Kliment Halsband Architects.

According to AVIXA's Market Opportunity Analysis Report (MOAR) covering education, nearly nine in 10 students report having at least one form of AV technology present in their classrooms or workspaces. Students cite greater engagement and a better ability to learn among numerous benefits directly tied to the presence of AV.

"Higher education has always been where technology and ideas have converged to create exceptional experiences," Grimes concluded. "The SCUP 2019 Annual Conference is where many of the best minds in the field gather to reimagine the learning spaces of tomorrow. We look forward to collaborating with SCUP in Seattle and beyond to promote AV technology's increasingly important role in higher education."