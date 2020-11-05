AVIXA Announces 2021 Board of Directors, Leadership Search Committee Members

AVIXA has shared the election results for the 2021 AVIXA Board of Directors and Leadership Search Committee.

Martin Saul, CEO of ICAP Global, has been elected secretary-treasurer of the board by AVIXA membership. New board members also include Jatan Shah, executive vice president, chief operating and technology officer, QSC and Brad Sousa, CTO, AVI Systems.

In addition, the Leadership Search Committee (LSC) appointed Tobias Lang, CEO of LANG AG and Alexandra Rosen, director of venture forward for GoDaddy to AVIXA’s Board of Directors. The committee also reappointed Cathryn Lai, senior vice president and general manager of the U.S., Scientific Games, Digital.

“AVIXA’s Board of Directors bring their diverse talent and perspectives from around the world to shape the vision of the association and pro AV industry at large,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, Chief Executive Officer of AVIXA. “I’m excited to welcome our new board members who will enrich the conversations, strategies, and pathway forward.”

In addition, AVIXA membership elected Althea Ricketts, associate vice president of operations, global marketing and sales division, Shure, to serve on the LSC. Current chair of the AVIXA Board of Directors Jeff Day has made two additional appointments to the LSC: Flor Lopez, vice president of marketing, Mexico and LATAM, Encore Event Technologies, and Bill Fons, executive vice president, Promotion Technology Group.

“AVIXA established the Leadership Search Committee in 2008 to identify volunteers to serve on the association’s committees and make their way onto future board election ballots,” said Labuskes. “This group has the unique opportunity to recognize leadership qualities in people and help guide them into exciting professional roles.”

AVIXA thanks outgoing Leadership Search Committee chair and former chair of the AVIXA Board Joe Pham, QSC, and outgoing board members Victoria Dade, Sonic Foundry; Bharath Kumar, Kramer Electronics India; and Rodrigo Ordóñez, CTS-D, K2.

AVIXA also acknowledges and appreciates the contributions of outgoing LSC members Melody Craigmyle, Almo Pro AV; Gina Sansivero, AtlasIED; and Don Guzauckas, HB Live.