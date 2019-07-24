Reintroducing AtlasIED

Quick Bio

Name: Gina Sansivero

Position: Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications

Company: AtlasIED

Overtime: As an active industry cheerleader, Sansivero believes in giving back to an industry that has helped her mature professionally. She is a board member and incoming president for CCUMC, and board director for AQAV. She is also an active member of AVIXA as well as a regional group leader for the NYC Metro and Boston area AVIXA Women’s Councils. Finally, Sansivero is a volunteer for NSCA and on the board of directors for the NSCA Education Foundation.

SCN: What is your position, and what does it entail? What are your responsibilities?

GINA SANSIVERO: I am the vice president of marketing and corporate communications for AtlasIED. It is my responsibility to develop the company’s corporate marketing strategy to enable and support our sales goals, increase brand awareness, develop brand loyalty, and provide tools for customer engagement, education, and training—but I definitely couldn’t do all of this alone. I have a mighty team behind me who are experts in their respective fields; my team extends beyond the marketing department to sales, product management, product development, and engineering. We are a very strong group whose alignment is essential to AtlasIED’s long-term success.

SCN: How long have you been in this position?

GS: I have been with AtlasIED for just shy of a year. Prior to AtlasIED, I was with FSR for nearly five years, ending as the director of business development for education.

SCN: How has your background prepared you for your role?

GS: My 18 years of experience in various aspects of marketing and leadership has certainly prepared me for this role. However, since I was young, my desire to learn, continue my education, read, and teach others has always influenced my ability to stretch and flex into any position. I have been able to blossom wherever I have been planted. So while my previous experience has allowed me to sit comfortably as a marketing leader, it is my ability to extend beyond my comfort zone that has helped me develop and uncover new opportunities for me and for my employers. In addition, I have been lucky to have an amazing team of #AVTweeps supporting me.

SCN: What are your short- and long-term goals?

GS: In the near future, my company goals are related to reintroducing a very well-known and respected brand to the market. AtlasIED is an energetic, innovative, development-focused company, which is something our employees experience every day internally.

When you’ve been around as long as we have—85 years and counting—there will always be parts of the industry that view the company in the same way they did 20 or 30 years ago. The idea is not to reinvent AtlasIED, but reintroduce the company to an industry that may have missed the most recent parts of our exciting story.

Long-term, we want what most strive for: world domination.

SCN: What is the greatest challenge you face?

GS: The greatest challenge we face is ensuring that AV professionals view AtlasIED as a fresh, innovative brand. If you still think of ceiling speakers when you think of AtlasIED, you aren’t alone, but you are way off the mark. The company has become a complete audio and communications solutions provider.

SCN: Are there new initiatives we are likely to see from AtlasIED?

GS: Of course! With the reinvigoration we are experiencing—and with new executive management, strategic engineering, and product management additions—AtlasIED is right on the edge of some pretty great announcements and solutions launches. But if I told you any more, I might be out of a job. You’ll see soon enough, so stay tuned! Be sure to follow us on Twitter to keep up with the latest initiatives: @Atlas_IED.

SCN: How can systems contractors better position themselves to profit from products and/or services you offer?

GS: AtlasIED offers a number of services to help increase the profitability of our partners. Our Engineered Solutions and Service (ESS) department offers design services to support integrators and consultants in small- or large-scale system design. We offer extended solutions plans that help support service and maintenance contracts and recurring revenue (aaS) business models. We have training and certification programs running frequently on both coasts. Our trainers also support educational opportunities for our integration partners to bring us in to client meetings to help introduce concepts about both generic audio and communications technologies and those specific to AtlasIED solutions.