AVIXA Announces 2020 Board of Directors, Leadership Search Committee Members

AVIXA has announced the election results for the 2020 AVIXA Board of Directors and Leadership Search Committee.

Samantha (Sam) Phenix, an AV tech executive, has been elected secretary-treasurer of the Board by AVIXA membership. AVIXA members also elected to the Board Alexis La Broi, CTS, director of sales, Mid-Atlantic and New England for VER, and Ian Harris, CTS-D, president and principal consultant, ihD.

In addition, the Leadership Search Committee (LSC) appointed Kay Sargent, senior principal and director of workPlace for HOK, to AVIXA's Board of Directors. The committee also reappointed Martin Saul, CEO of ICAP Global, to the Board.

AVIXA membership elected Cassie Berger, regional sales manager for Shure, to serve on the LSC. Current AVIXA Board chairman Joe Pham, Ph.D., president and CEO of QSC, made two additional appointments to the LSC: Theresa Hahn, vice president of marketing and business development for Verrex, and Mehryn Corrigan, associate director of strategic alliances marketing for Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America.

"We are proud to have a diverse and truly global representation of the AV industry on AVIXA's Board and Leadership Search Committee," said David Labuskes, CTS, CEO of AVIXA. "Our Board has been a key part of AVIXA's success over the years -- contributing selflessly of their time and expertise. I look forward to this continuing in 2020 with anticipation of great things ahead!"