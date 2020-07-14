AV/IT Summit Partners with AVIXA for Charity Trivia Night

AVIXA has partnered with the AV/IT Summit to host a charity trivia night. The night before the Summit, on August 5 at 8 p.m., AV professionals will gather for an evening of networking and friendly competition. All proceeds will benefit the AVIXA Foundation, the charitable arm of AVIXA.

(Image credit: AVIXA)

“We are excited to team up with the AV/IT Summit to host this special edition of Trivia Night in support of the AVIXA Foundation. After the success of our Trivia Night during InfoComm Connected, this was a perfect match up to continue the competitive and fun event. This a great way to bring the community together while supporting the AVIXA Foundation’s mission to help build the future AV workforce,” said Amanda Eberle Boyer, senior director of member services, AVIXA.

“While the AV/IT Summit is being held virtually this year, we still want to provide our attendees with opportunities for networking,” added Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. “Trivia Night: The Rematch will allow AV professionals to give back while engaging with each other is a friendly competition. The AVIXA Foundation has done an amazing job of promoting the AV industry to young people, and we're proud to be able to partner with them on this event.”

Members of the winning team will receive a pair of AtlasIED Active Wear Ear Buds.

To learn more about Trivia Night: The Rematch or to register, visit bit.ly/SummitTrivia.

To learn more about the 2020 AV/IT Summit, visit avitsummit.com.