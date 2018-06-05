AVI-SPL Launches Rapid Rooms to Accelerate Workplace Collaboration

AVI-SPL, a global service provider specializing in communications and collaboration technology, Tuesday unveiled Rapid Rooms, a strategic system that optimizes meeting room deployment by intelligently recognizing organizational needs and matching them with the most suitable AV and UC technology, in ready-to-order bundles. With a first of its kind AV-as-a-service model for hardware, software, and managed service contract wrapped into one, fixed, monthly fee, AVI-SPL Rapid Rooms include planned refresh cycles to remedy lifecycle management and technology obsolescence.

AVI-SPL's Rapid Rooms

Designed to fast-track the organizational benefits of enhanced collaboration spaces – like more efficient real estate use, increased talent attraction and retention, and improved customer engagement – Rapid Rooms eliminates the guess work with proven solutions designed for installation within 45 days so organizations can reach peak performance quicker than ever. AVI-SPL Rapid Rooms resolve common interoperability challenges, have intuitive interfaces for easy adoption, and provide quick onboarding to AVI-SPL’s remote monitoring platform Symphony to ensure an optimal meeting experience at all times.

“Organizations around the world understand the need to create more user-friendly and impactful meeting experiences for their employees and customers with collaboration spaces like huddle rooms, conference rooms, and collaboration spaces,” said Mark Linton, senior vice president of systems integration for AVI-SPL. “Rapid Rooms allows companies to dive in with a partner who has the experience designing, deploying, and supporting these important digital workplace solutions on a global scale with consistent on-time and on-budget delivery.”

AVI-SPL’s Rapid Rooms’ ready-to-order, all-in-one bundle includes design, integration, installation, and programming services, AVI-SPL’s Customer Care support, as well as all applicable AV and UC hardware and software from today’s leading manufacturers. Prior to deployment, Rapid Rooms offers quick quoting for standard room configurations and a functional drawings tool to help customers visualize their collaboration spaces.

Added Linton, “AVI-SPL is thrilled to be pioneering this type of meeting room as-a-service to our customers. It’s quick and easy collaboration with proven results and consistency on a global scale.”

The new Rapid Rooms are a subset of AVI-SPL’s suite of Smart Spaces designed to demonstrate optimal technology configurations for a host of applications.

AVI-SPL will be at InfoComm 2018 booth N1136 showcasing this technology.